Student finds bullet on playground during recess in Smithton

Police are investigating a bullet found by a student near the Smithton Elementary School playground on Tuesday.
Smithton Superintendent Ryan Wamser said the student found the bullet in the grass near the playground during recess. The child took it to a playground supervisor, who immediately turned it over to the Smithton Police Department.
“Our staff and the police have walked and scoured the entire playground area to ensure that no other bullets or objects were found,” Wamser said in a statement. “At no time were any students in danger or threatened. We are confident that the Smithton Police Department will conduct a thorough investigation and respond appropriately.”
Smithton Police Chief Brian Vielweber said his officers are still investigating, and declined further comment until the investigation is complete.
Comments