Pair found dead in Clay County home; police investigating

Two people were found dead in a house in Clay County on Wednesday, and police were investigating.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Department was called to a Louisville address for a 911 call but could not make contact with anyone inside the house. Upon entering, sheriff’s deputies found Ann VanDyke, 59, and Mark Lane, 61, both deceased.
Illinois State Police and Clay County law enforcement were investigating the deaths.
Clay County State's Attorney Joel Powless said his office "has not received any information regarding any possible suspects in this matter" and that authorities were not aware "of any other parties involved at this time."
No further information was immediately available.
