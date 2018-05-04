Illinois man's disappearance in Montana is 'suspicious,' police say

A 45-year-old Batavia man remained missing on Friday afternoon in Montana "under suspicious circumstances," police said.
Paul P. Batson was in Montana looking for employment, the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office in Montana said. His car was found in Reed Point in Montana on Sunday night, the Billings Gazette reported.
Batson's sister, Jennifer Batson-List of Belvidere, told the Daily Herald he sent a text to his girlfriend in Illinois at about 4 p.m. Sunday. He has not been heard from since, she said.
"My parents are quite distraught," Batson-List told the Daily Herald.
Batson works as a postal carrier in Geneva and was in Montana to explore a job with the post office there, Batson-List said. He has grown children in Colorado who he visited last week.
The missing man is 6-foot-2 and has brown eyes and hair. Anyone with information can call the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office at 406-322-5326.
