Sewer district illegally created a taxing body, Madison County alleges in suit

A lawsuit filed by Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons says a sewer district illegally created a taxing body
Gibbons said Friday that his suit against the Metro East Sanitary District could delay, if not permanently prevent, an increase in property taxes.
“By bringing suit at this time, we should be able to keep this property tax increase from making it onto the property tax bills that will be hitting mailboxes very soon,” Gibbons said.
MESD officials did not immediately return calls for comment.
Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza's office said the tax increase would be about $300 per year for a $100,000 home.
Gibbons's suit alleges that the Metro East Sanitary District unlawfully created a "special service area" that would impose additional taxes on residents and businesses.
Gibbons said MESD does not have the legal authority to create a taxing district, and wrongly referred to itself as a "municipality" in an ordinance. Gibbons says the constitutional definition of municipality explicitly says a sanitary district is not a municipality.
A lawsuit filed in St. Clair County in late April is similar to that filed in Madison County, Gibbons said. At a hearing for that lawsuit, Gibbons said, MESD officials threatened to withhold services for residents if the taxing district were not allowed.
"We were shocked to hear MESD lawyers argue that if they are not allowed to impose this illegal taxing district, they are going to hold thousands of residents hostage by cutting off services the residents have already paid for and continue to be taxed on," Gibbons said.
The MESD serves an area of Illinois roughly from the Mississippi River to Illinois 157 from near Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to south of the St. Louis Downtown Airport.
