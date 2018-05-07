Skechers to open shoe store in Fairview Heights

Skechers is opening a shoe store in Fairview Heights this summer.
It will be located in PerriDax Plaza, a two-building complex at 10 and 22-26 Lincoln Highway, just south of St. Clair Square, according to the complex's owner, Jan Gitcho.
"They expect this to be one of their best stores," he said. "They're very excited about Fairview Heights. That's why they committed to such a big space."
The space is about 7,000 square feet, on one end of the building at 10 Lincoln Highway. It used to house Advance Carpet One Floor & Home.
"Advance Carpet was with me for 15 years," Gitcho said. "They closed all their stores in Illinois. They've been gone for about six months."
The building also houses Clarkson Eyecare, Wee-Peats Kids Resale, Budget Rent a Car and Avis Rent a Car. A Music & Arts store is expected to move in June 1.
Skechers corporate representatives didn't return calls for comment.
"I think they're going to be open in the next month," Gitcho said. "They don't waste time."
Becky Reeb, owner of Wee-Peats, was happy to hear about the new shoe store.
"It's just going to bring a lot more traffic," she said. "So there's a better chance that people will see my store and stop in. Everybody knows Skechers."
The company is described as a $4.16 billion "global leader in the performance and lifestyle footwear industry" on its website. It carries more than 3,000 shoe styles for men, women and children at more than 2,600 stores.
The other building in PerriDax Plaza houses The HoneyBaked Ham Co. There's also a vacant space that Gitcho hopes to fill soon.
"I could have leased it out many times, but I want a strong tenant," he said. "It's just safer."
