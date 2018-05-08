You can take a virtual reality tour of the new Fairview Heights rec center

You've read the descriptions and seen the artist renderings. Now you can take a virtual reality tour of the new Fairview Heights recreation center under construction.
The city has released a video that allows people to explore the inside and outside of the 58,000-square-foot center, which will be known as The REC. It's expected to open early next spring on Bunkum Road.
"Everything is going real good," said Project Manager Ryan Savage, of Holland Construction in Swansea. "We've been very productive (in the past month). The weather has been helping us."
Holland broke ground in November. Workers have dug the basement and built and backfilled the foundation walls. They're now putting up above-ground structural masonry block walls and pouring concrete floor slabs.
The project won't be affected by steel tariffs imposed recently by the Trump administration, according to Savage.
"Our steel has been purchased already," he said. "It's due to be on site by the end of the month."
The center will cost an estimated $21 million, including $17 million for construction and another $4 million for land, architectural fees, equipment and furniture. The city has secured $18.5 million in bonds that will be paid back through its food and beverage tax.
Fairview Heights residents will get a discount at The REC, but membership will be open to anyone from the surrounding area. The complex also will offer short-term passes for visitors.
"We are getting ready to advertise for the facility manager and the membership manager," said Angela Beaston, city parks and recreation director. "These are the first positions we're going to fill. They will start developing the programs and selling the membership packages."
Membership rates haven't yet been finalized, she said.
The virtual reality tour begins with an aerial view of the property, which will include a walking path, running track, soccer field, dog park and trail around the perimeter.
Then the viewer descends into the parking lot and "walks" past three flag poles, through the main entrance and into the lobby, getting a glimpse of the colorful Clip 'n Climb area.
Next comes the window-lined fitness center full of exercise equipment and an aquatic center with a four-lane lap pool, splash pad, water slide, lazy river and open-swim pool.
"I want to get the exercise equipment ordered soon because the price is probably going to go up," Beaston said.
The tour ends by going around the exterior and returning to the parking lot.
The center also will have a gymnasium with basketball and volleyball courts; an indoor walking track; rooms for Pilates, yoga and other classes; a multipurpose room; party and meeting rooms; ping-pong and pool tables and a child-care center.
Comments