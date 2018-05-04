Nearly 50,000 pounds of smoked sausage recalled for possible plastic contamination

Smoked sausage products sold in Illinois and other states are being recalled for possible contamination.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that Texas-based Eddy Packing Co. is recalling nearly 50,000 pounds of smoked sausage products that may have been contaminated with hard plastic. A restaurant complained to the company that pieces of hard white plastic were found encased in the sausage during slicing. No confirmed reports have been received of adverse reactions due to consumption, according to the USDA.
The items were processed on April 5 with packing dates of April 5-6. They include:
- 2.5-pound Eddy premium smoked sausage with a sell-by dates of June 29-30.
- 12-ounce Dickey’s Barbeque Pit Smoked Polish Sausage with a sell-by date of June 10.
- 40-ounce Lowe’s smoked sausage made with pork and beef with a sell-by date of June 29.
- 10-pound Eddy smoked sausage and 30-pound Carl’s Pork and Beef Smoked Sausage with sell-by dates of April 6, 2019.
- 10-pound Eddy Southern Style Pork and Beef Smoked Sausage with a sell-by date of April 6, 2019.
- 20-pound Dickey Cheese/Jalapeno Pork and Beef Sausage Ring with a sell-by date of April 6, 2019.
The packages were shipped to retail and food service locations in California, Georgia, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, as well as Illinois.
Anyone who has purchased these items can return them to the place of purchase, according to the USDA.
