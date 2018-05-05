Police looking for convicted murderer who wandered away from St. Louis veterans home

Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department has issued an "endangered person" advisory for convicted murderer Jon Bedford Stacey, who left the Missouri Veterans Home sometime after midnight on Friday.
Police Sgt. John Thompson said employees of the home were concerned about Stacey, 79, because he had missed taking his heart medication.
Stacey was convicted of first-degree murder in Kansas, according to that state's Department of Corrections records. News accounts about his case could not be located. Thompson said Saturday that Stacey was not in custody at the home but may be on "probation or on parole."
"He has left the home before but always returned within hours," said Thompson, who thought Stacey might have left to buy alcohol. The home is located at 10600 Lewis and Clark Blvd. in St. Louis.
"There was some belief that he left in a taxi, but we checked, and there were no calls around midnight," he said.
Anyone with knowledge of Stacey's whereabouts can call 911 or Bellefontaine Neighbors Police.
