2 charged with burglary at a storage unit near Belleville

Two people from Belleville have been charged with burglary after a deputy saw suspicious activity at a storage unit, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said.
About 11 a.m. Thursday, a sheriff's deputy found Ronald C. Simpkins, 51, and Michelle L. Magac, 49, allegedly burglarizing a unit at the storage facility in the 1100 Block of Centreville Avenue near Belleville, the sheriff's office said.
Magac and Simpkins were taken into custody without incident. Both were charged with burglary and had their bonds set at $30,000.
Both remain in custody at the St. Clair County Jail, and neither person is believed to be involved in other rural areal thefts and burglaries that have occurred, the sheriff's office said.
