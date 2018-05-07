Crash killed 20-year-old man, seriously injured child near Marion

A 20 year-old man was killed and a child was severely injured in a single car crash on Sunday in Williamson County.
The driver, a woman from St. Louis, was driving northbound on I-57 near Marion at about 4:40 p.m. when she drove off the road for unknown reasons, according to an Illinois State Police press release.
The car hit a tree, causing major damage to the Hyundai Elantra. The man in the passenger seat, who was from Florissant, died from his injuries. A child in the backseat was severely injured, according to the release.
The driver had minor injuries, the release said.
An update on the child's condition was not immediately available Monday morning.
Illinois State Police are still investigating the crash, according to the release.
