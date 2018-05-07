Police find murder parolee who wandered away from St. Louis veterans home

Police found the missing parolee Monday morning after he wandered away from the Missouri Veterans Home on Friday.
Jon Bedford Stacey is 79, and was convicted of first-degree murder in Kansas, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.
However, Stacey was not in custody at the veterans’ home. He was sentenced to life in prison in 1983 and details surrounding his early release were not available, according to KMOV.
He was reported missing early Saturday when he failed to return to the veterans’ home, missing doses of his heart medication. Early Monday, Bellefontaine Neighbors Police said he was found at a St. Louis La Quinta Inn, according to KMOV.
Comments