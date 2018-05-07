Memorial Regional Health Services receives prestigious nursing credential

Memorial Regional Health Services has received "Magnet recognition" as part of the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Recognition Program. The regional health services includes Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh and Memorial Care Center, a rehab nursing facility located next to the Belleville hospital.
The credentialing program, which is voluntary, recognizes excellence in nursing and is one of the "highest honors an organization can receive for professional nursing practice," according to a press release. This is the third time Memorial Belleville and Memorial Care Center has been recognized as a Magnet facility. It is the first time for Memorial East.
To receive this recognition, organizations must submit an application and documents about patient care and outcomes, followed by an on-site visit to assess the applicant further. Finally, a commission has to vote to give Magnet recognition.
