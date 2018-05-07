30 fentanyl pills found in couple's car, Caseyville Police say

A Caseyville couple was found with about 30 fentanyl pills after a police chase, according to police.

Caseyville Police said they tried to stop a car in the 8700 block of Parkdale for a traffic violation, but the vehicle would not stop. The vehicle went westbound and ended up in a ditch at the dead end of Parkdale, where police arrested the driver and passenger.

Police said they searched the car and found about 30 fentanyl pills.

Fentanyl is highly potent opioid pain medication.

The St. Clair County State's Attorney charged driver Roy Trail, 26, of Caseyville with possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and fleeing and eluding.

He remained in St. Clair County Jail on Monday afternoon on a $20,000 bail.

Passenger Kali Korte, 23, of Caseyville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

She was in St. Clair County Jail on Monday on a $10,000 bail.