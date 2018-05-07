St. Louis Public Radio personality dies suddenly at 55

St. Louis Public Radio has announced that longtime evening host Gerry Rohde has died suddenly at age 55.
"Gerry was a reliable and beloved character around the station," according to a Twitter post about 1 p.m. Monday. "He will be missed."
The post didn't give a cause of death or any other information on the circumstances.
Rohde is listed as one of seven hosts on the St. Louis Public Radio (KWMU-FM) website.
According to his bio, "Rohde became radioactive in his hometown of Bremen, Germany, during the Reagan administration’s first year. After his move to St. Louis in 1983, Gerry resumed his radioactivity with St. Louis Public Radio in 1985 as a weekend jazz host.
"Since then, and following a news internship in 1987, he has hosted a variety of programs, including classical music. He began his current role as St. Louis Public Radio’s weeknight evening host in 1996. Gerry has spent so much time with the station that he is in the beginning stages of emitting public radio waves himself."
Monday's Twitter post elicited a response from former station employee Bob Hudgins, who called Rohde "exceptional" and a "consummate pro, always on time and prepared."
"He devised little tricks to be more efficient and to make his shift sound better," Hudgins wrote. "I marveled at his creativity, his knowledge of what to do to make his performance more enjoyable for the listener. Unless you worked there, you wouldn't have known these things."
Hudgins also addressed Rohde's unusual accent.
"He had a few idiosyncrasies, but I thought he was quite felicitous with English, being that he was a German who had become an American broadcaster," Hudgins wrote. "Could you go to Germany and speak the language so well that you could be on the radio and most listeners couldn't tell that you were American?"
