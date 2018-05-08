Belleville coffee shop to open second location at mall

Owners of Miscellanea House coffee shop and restaurant in Belleville plan to open a second location at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights.
It will be called Miscellanea House Creations.
"It's going to be a coffee shop," said co-owner Michelle McIntosh, 34, of Belleville. "But we're going to go back to our roots with more specialty retail items."
That includes spices, popcorn, imported olive oils and vinegars, Bissinger's and Venchi's chocolate, Galena Canning Co. jams and jellies and Italian bread from The Hill in St. Louis.
Miscellanea House carried more of these items when it opened in 2014 on West Main Street in Belleville, but McIntosh and her mother, Sharon Egler, had to reduce inventory to provide more customer seating.
The new space at St. Clair Square is about 1,400 square feet and is on the second level, near Hollister Co. The coffee shop will replace Capital Candy, which moved out last fall, according to Michael Hagen, the mall's general manager.
"It's always good to see new stores open," he said.
Miscellanea House Creations will serve mostly retail and takeout customers, seating only about a half-dozen people.
The menu will include espressos, Americanos, lattes, mochas and other drinks made with Hartford coffees from St. Louis., as well as herbal teas, Italian sodas and deli sandwiches.
"Hopefully, we'll be open by the first of June," said McIntosh, a mother of three who is studying mass communications at Southwestern Illinois College and managing its radio station.
For Miscellanea House Creations, the two women are adding McIntosh's father, Jonn Bianchi Jr., as a partner. Her husband, Glenn Cross III, also will be helping out.
St. Clair Square has a Starbucks coffee shop, but McIntosh noted that it's in a different part of the mall and serves a different clientele.
"Starbucks is actually going to be doing a remodel," Hagen said. "They're going to be switching to their new look."
Miscellanea House occupies an historic building at 1111 W. Main St. in Belleville, but it will be moving to 1018 W. Main St., former location of Reichling's Tavern.
Egler bought the brick storefront last fall and saved it from demolition, McIntosh said. Egler is now renovating it.
"They had taken out the big glass windows in front, and Mom's putting them back," McIntosh said. "And she's leaving one brick wall exposed. It's going to be nice."
Comments