Tow truck driver says he doesn't remember crash that injured 2 in Olney, police say

A 37-year-old Olney driver who sideswiped two vehicles near Olney on Monday told police he blacked out and did not remember the crash.

Joshua Womack was driving north on Illinois 130 around 5 p.m., Illinois State Police say, when his tow truck swerved into the southbound lane and the center turn lane.

Officers say Womack sideswiped a Volvo truck driven by 66-year-old Petar Soltariev, of Streamwood, and a Suzuki Grand Vitara, with two occupants: Jesse Cox, 87, and June Cox, 85, of Olney.

Womack did not stop at the crash site, police said. The Olney Police Department stopped him in Olney, where he told them he must have blacked out because of a medical issue. He said he regained awareness near where he was stopped in Olney.

The Coxes were taken to Richland Hospital in Olney for minor injuries. Soltariev was not taken to a hospital.

Womack was issued citations for violation of classification, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.