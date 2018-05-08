22-year-old man falls to death in Southern Illinois state park

A 22-year-old man fell to his death at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County on Sunday afternoon, the second such death in the park this year.
Charles D. Gill was walking off the designated trails and near the waterfall area, said Park Manager Joe Nelson.
Gill fell at least 60 feet soon after 5 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion at about 6:30 p.m., the Southern Illinoisan reported.
Park rangers go off duty at 4 p.m., Nelson said.
Nelson said Gill was at the top of the waterfall, which is not a designated trail.
"The real view of the waterfall is from the bottom; we have a designated trail there," Nelson said. "It has an excellent view of the waterfall from the bottom, top to bottom, and it's very safe."
"We strongly encourage people to stay on the designated trails," he said.
Ed Cross, spokesman for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said there was a witness to Gill's fall but he did not know if that person had been with Gill.
Jodie Blandford fell about 80 feet to her death on Jan. 18. Her body was found four days later, according to WSIL News.
Nelson said Blandford was not on a designated trail when she fell.
