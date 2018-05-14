There's a new place to get brunch and a customized bloody Mary in Belleville

SHARE COPY LINK What started as a food vendor for St. Clair County Event Center,1550 E. Illinois 15, has now turned into the full menu Country Cafe by Roy-el restaurant. The menu features many of the familiar foods served by Belleville-based Roy-el Catering. Derik Holtmann

