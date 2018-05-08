Bost statement on President Trump's decision to leave Iran deal

U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today issued the following statement after President Trump announced his intentions to remove the United States from the Iran nuclear deal.
“The nuclear agreement with Iran was fundamentally flawed from the beginning,” said Bost.“It trades temporary restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program for permanent sanctions relief in the hope that the biggest financiers of terror in the world would somehow change their ways. The recent revelation of Iran’s secret nuclear weapons archive clearly proves that the regime had a comprehensive program to design, test and build a nuclear weapon. The nuclear deal simply allows the regime to wait out the temporary restrictions before restarting their weapons program.”
Comments