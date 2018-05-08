2 charged in shooting after weekend carnival in Sparta

Two men were shot after a demolition derby in Sparta on Friday night, leading to charges filed against one of the men, according to WSIL.
Daniel Doyle, 45, is accused of shooting Victor Whaley with a pistol Friday night in Sparta, according to charges filed Monday. Doyle was charged with armed violence and aggravated battery.
The shooting happened at Sparta's Carnival in the Park, shortly after the demolition derby, WSIL reported. An argument broke out, and Doyle allegedly shot Whaley in the abdomen, then shot himself in the hand, Fox2 reported.
Another woman, Katey Doyle, 19, was also charged in connection with the shooting. She was charged with obstruction of justice and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Charges allege that she concealed physical evidence in order to obstruct Daniel Doyle's prosecution.
Both posted bond and were no longer in custody at the Randolph County Jail as of Tuesday.
Katey Doyle faces two to 10 years in prison if convicted of the weapons charge, and Daniel Doyle faces up to 25 years if convicted of armed violence.
The relationship between the two was not clear Tuesday.
