Here are 5 things to know about Copper Fire Bar and Eatery in downtown Belleville

Copper Fire Bar and Eatery, located at 200 East Main Street Belleville, Illinois is making adjustments and taking in customer feedback. The restaurant uses the innovative Italian UNOX Ovens and doesn’t use fryers or grills to cook their food. Derik Holtmann