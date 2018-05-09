Metro-East News

Motorcyclist dies in early-morning Edwardsville crash, coroner says

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

May 09, 2018 09:19 AM

A man died early Wednesday morning in a motorcycle crash in Madison County, according to authorities.

The Madison County Coroner's Office confirmed the death of a man who was riding a motorcycle. Further information was withheld pending family notification.

Illinois State Police said they were investigating two fatal crashes around 6 a.m. Wednesday: One on Illinois 157 at Fruit Road and another at Illinois 161 and Illinois 127 in Clinton County.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND

