Motorcyclist dies in early-morning Edwardsville crash, coroner says

A man died early Wednesday morning in a motorcycle crash in Madison County, according to authorities.
The Madison County Coroner's Office confirmed the death of a man who was riding a motorcycle. Further information was withheld pending family notification.
Illinois State Police said they were investigating two fatal crashes around 6 a.m. Wednesday: One on Illinois 157 at Fruit Road and another at Illinois 161 and Illinois 127 in Clinton County.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Comments