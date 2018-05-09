Cahokia home destroyed in fire after being broken into, authorities say

Fire destroyed a Cahokia home Wednesday morning after the structure was broken into, according to authorities.
Crews were called about 1 a.m. to a house in the 500 block on Saint Barbara Lane, Cahokia Police Capt. Dennis Plew said.
Plew said somebody broke into the house and although everything was in a state of disarray, nothing appeared to have been taken. He added nobody was in the house at the time because the power had been turned off.
The State Fire Marshall is investigating the fire, Cahokia Fire Chief Stephen Robbins said.
The fire caused a gas leak, Robbins said. There was no explosion but the gas increased the fire.
Crews were able to get the fire under control within an hour but had to standby for the gas to be shut off, Robbins said.
Residents who were living in the home told Fox News they were renting the house and did not have renter's insurance. They said they lost everything in the fire.
The fire also reached the neighbor's garage but did not damage the house, Plew said.
Nobody was injured during the fire.
