No metro-east Applebee's will be affected by company's bankruptcy declaration

The company that owns more than 160 Applebee's restaurants, including restaurants in Illinois and Missouri, declared bankruptcy but says it will operate through the bankruptcy reorganization.
RMH Holdings owns 163 franchises in 15 states, but none in Southern Illinois. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the company filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday.
Applebee's restaurants in Southern Illinois are owned by Southern River Restaurants/Mid River Restaurants, which is not declaring bankruptcy. Southern River owns the restaurants in Swansea, Shiloh, Collinsville, Waterloo, Granite City and Glen Carbon. It also owns several in the St. Louis area.
Several of those restaurants are now hiring, according to the website.
RMH, which is the franchise owner declaring bankruptcy, owns an Applebee's in Maryville, Missouri.
