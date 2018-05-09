Metro-East News

Two killed in Clinton County crash

By Mary Cooley

Two people were killed early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County between Posey and Bartelso.

The Clinton County Coroner's office confirmed the two deaths from a crash on Illinois 161 about a mile west of Illinois 127.

Illinois State Police were investigating the crash, which Spokesman Calvin Dye Jr. said happened about 6 a.m.

In a separate crash Wednesday morning, a motorcyclist was killed in Edwardsville.

