Two killed in Clinton County crash

Two people were killed early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County between Posey and Bartelso.
The Clinton County Coroner's office confirmed the two deaths from a crash on Illinois 161 about a mile west of Illinois 127.
Illinois State Police were investigating the crash, which Spokesman Calvin Dye Jr. said happened about 6 a.m.
In a separate crash Wednesday morning, a motorcyclist was killed in Edwardsville.
