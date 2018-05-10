St. Clair County's jail and detention center were inspected. Here are the results.

The state has released two reports detailing conditions at the St. Clair County Jail and the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.
Both facilities earned a clean slate for cleanliness, compliance and organization, though some cells and detention centers in the jail do not conform to building and accessibility codes, according to the report from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Voters in St. Clair County twice shot down a sales tax increase that would have helped remedy issues in the aging jail.
The jail's kitchen, operated by food services company Aramark, earned a 95 percent for cleanliness from the St. Clair County Public Health Department, according to the report.
On the date of inspection, April 12, the jail had a 307 detainees. The jail's total capacity is 418.
The juvenile detention center also earned high marks for sanitation and access to education in the December inspection by the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice. On the day of inspection, the center had 24 detainees out of a total capacity of 53.
The use of food is not prohibited as a reward or punishment, according to the report, but employees never use food as a punishment, according to Don Schaefer, the center's superintendent. Extra snacks like chips or cookies are used as a reward for good behavior, he said.
The full reports can be found on the St. Clair County Clerk's website.
