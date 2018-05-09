Free Belleville art event to foster youth creativity and harmony

Project Kids Kinship will have an art event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at Stillpointe Wellness Center, 2135 Dorothy Drive, Belleville. The free event is open to the public and all materials will be provided.
There will be 10 arts and craft activities appropriate for children from the ages of 3 to 15 years.
One of the organizers and creators of the event, Belinda Sigstad, said, in a press release, "One example of these crafts will be talking sticks — an indigenous tradition where people learned to speak their truth; the idea being that we all have different beliefs, and we may not agree with each other, but we can still respect each other's words and beliefs."
The non-profit Project Kids Kinship is a community outreach program that organizes creative events to nurture compassion and acceptance through creative expression and educational resources.
