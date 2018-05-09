Woman wanted on charges of selling heroin look-alike in Southern Illinois, sheriff says

Perry County law enforcement officers were looking on Wednesday for a woman they say sold look-alike drugs.
Steve Bareis, sheriff of Perry County, asked anyone with information about Casey Vance to call the sheriff's office at 618-357-1606.
There are charges pending against Vance in Perry County for the manufacture and distribution of a look-alike substance. There is a warrant for her arrest with a $40,000 bail.
Vance is a 31-year-old white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-foot-6 and about 150 pounds, Bareis said.
The sheriff's office says the suspect sold a narcotic to a confidential informant, claiming the substance was heroin. The substance contained Tramadol and Fentanyl, the sheriff said.
"Unfortunately, that combination could have caused an overdose," he said.
