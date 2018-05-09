Two escape fire that destroyed Swansea mobile home

A mobile home in the 1700 block of Kinsella Avenue was destroyed in a fire just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The mobile home was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived, said Swansea Deputy Chief Chris Tell.
Tell said both occupants of the building, an older man and his elderly mother, escaped with no injuries. Authorities don’t know the cause of the fire, he said, but it may have been accidentally caused by smoking.
Crews were called to the fire at 2:47 p.m.
Swansea and Northwest fire departments responded, with standby assistance from Belleville, East Side and Signal Hill fire departments.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal will conduct a routine investigation because of the heavy damage, Tell said.
