Driver charged with causing rollover crash, fleeing police

The 20-year-old driver who fled from Belleville police and caused a rollover crash in late April in East St. Louis was charged Wednesday.
Jahkeese Rodgers, of Belleville, was driving a vehicle April 27 that crashed in East St. Louis after he fled from police. Rodgers was injured, along with his unnamed passenger and a man who was driving an SUV that collided with Rodgers. The SUV crashed into the front of a beauty shop on State Street.
Rodgers' car came to rest against the utility pole it slammed into. He hopped out of his car and ran, but police apprehended him after a brief foot chase. Rodgers was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver meth amphetamine, a class one felony offense. He also was charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and one count of fleeing and eluding a police officer.
The St. Clair County state's attorney's office issued the charges against Rodgers. He is being held in the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
