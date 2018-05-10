Steve Thiems, a volunteer at the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry food pantry, sorts food collected by Highland letter carriers.
Metro-East News

Leave non-perishables by your mailbox on Saturday to help 'stamp out hunger'

By Heidi Wiechert

May 10, 2018 10:59 AM

The National Association of Letter Carriers annual "Stamp Out Hunger" Food Drive is taking place Saturday, May 12. Place non-perishable food items in bags near your mailbox before your usual mail delivery time to participate. No special bags are required.

All donations are given to local food banks or pantries. The drive is seeking items like cereal, pasta, pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals, peanut butter and more. Do not donate frozen food, homemade food, expired items or anything in glass containers.

Not every letter carrier is participating in the drive. Contact your local post office for more information.

