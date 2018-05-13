Collinsville historian receives lifetime achievement award from state historical society

William "Bill" Iseminger, author, historian and chief interpreter at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, received one of the Illinois State Historical Society's "Lifetime Achievement" awards at the society's annual meeting in Springfield on May 5.
Iseminger, of Collinsville, began his career at Cahokia Mounds in 1971. He has over 100 publications including his 2010 study, Cahokia Mounds: America’s First City.
He serves on the Collinsville Historic Preservation Commission, and recently guided the restoration of the historic D.D. Collins House.
Freeburg resident honored
Rhonda Pour of Freeburg was presented with the American Cancer Society St. George National Award for her volunteer service. She has been an American Cancer Society volunteer for 15 years.
Pour is a member of the St. Clair County Leadership Council and a lead advocacy constituent team volunteer for the Cancer Action Network.
The St. George National Award is one of the American Cancer Society's most prestigious honors for volunteers.
Memorial Hospitals recognized for excellence
Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh has received the Healthgrades 2018 Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Healthgrades is an online resource for information about physicians and hospitals.
Mark J. Turner, president of Memorial Regional Health Services, said, in a press release, "Patient experience surveys offer important insights about hospitals and their commitment to providing patients with an outstanding experience."
Memorial Hospital Belleville received the Healthgrades 2018 Patient Safety Excellence Award for the third year in a row. The designation places the hospital in the top 5 percent of all short-term acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data for evaluation by Healthgrades.
Comments