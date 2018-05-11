Former East St. Louis city manager gets conditional discharge in intimidation case

A former East St. Louis city manager has pleaded guilty to charges that he pointed a gun at another man and threatened to harm him if he went to court.
Robert L. Betts, 58, of Swansea, was charged with pointing a gun at Richard Treloar, a former business partner, on Sept. 1, 2016, and threatening to harm him if he filed "litigation concerning the activities of Robert Betts."
Betts was charged with misdemeanor intimidation, misdemeanor assault and felony harassment of a witness. As part of a plea bargain, Betts pleaded guilty March 23 to the misdemeanors, but the felony was dismissed.
For his sentence, he was placed on conditional discharge for two years.
During the conditional discharge, he cannot carry a firearm and cannot violate any criminal laws, and he is subject to visits from a probation officer.
