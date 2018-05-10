A head-on crash on Illinois 156 near Hecker sent one person to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hecker and Monroe county first responders closed the highway down to one lane during cleanup. Elizabeth Donald
Metro-East News

Driver injured in head-on crash near Hecker

By Elizabeth Donald

edonald@bnd.com

May 10, 2018 03:02 PM

A head-on crash near Hecker sent one person to the hospital and partially closed Illinois 156 Thursday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said the crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. on Illinois 156, near Hecker. Police said that a sport-utility vehicle crossed the center line and hit a pickup head-on in the two-lane rural highway.

One person was taken to an area hospital; the other driver declined medical care, according to first-responders on the scene.

The highway was narrowed to one lane during cleanup. Hecker Fire Department, Monroe County Emergency Management Services and the Illinois State Police responded.

Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald

