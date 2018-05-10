Driver injured in head-on crash near Hecker

A head-on crash near Hecker sent one person to the hospital and partially closed Illinois 156 Thursday afternoon.
Illinois State Police said the crash occurred about 2:15 p.m. on Illinois 156, near Hecker. Police said that a sport-utility vehicle crossed the center line and hit a pickup head-on in the two-lane rural highway.
One person was taken to an area hospital; the other driver declined medical care, according to first-responders on the scene.
The highway was narrowed to one lane during cleanup. Hecker Fire Department, Monroe County Emergency Management Services and the Illinois State Police responded.
Comments