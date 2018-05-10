Marshals nab meth suspect accused of slipping away from home confinement

An East St. Louis man was back in custody Thursday after escaping the bonds of home monitoring in December. He was charged Wednesday with escape and theft.
Alex D. Rogers, 25, who has East St. Louis, Cahokia and Swansea addresses, was awaiting trial on 2016 charges of methamphetamine delivery and child endangerment. While awaiting trial, he was on a home monitoring system. Brendan Kelly, St. Clair County state's attorney, said his office will proceed with those cases.
On Jan. 19, the state's attorney's office made a motion to modify Rogers' bond, alleging he was in violation of two of the 15 conditions of his probation, namely that the signal had been tampered with and that he had not paid for the monitoring service. The motion alleged that Rogers had "failed to provide a receiving signal" since Dec. 15. The service costs the inmate $7.50 a day, and as of Jan. 19, Rogers owed nearly $2,000, according to the motion.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said the U.S. Marshal Service had picked up Rogers on a bench warrant on Wednesday. Officials with the U.S. Marshal Service on Thursday were not immediately able to confirm Rogers' location or where he had been arrested.
Comments