$1.2M in cash, $72K in jewelry and kilos of cocaine result in 15-year sentence

The last man facing prosecution for his role in a drug ring that operated in the region has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison.
During the investigation, authorities seized $1.2 million in cash, $72,000 in jewelry and several kilos of cocaine, according to Donald Boyce, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. The drugs were sold in the St. Louis area; the assets were seized in O'Fallon and in Missouri.
The defendant, Victor Johnson, 44, was sentenced Thursday to 15 and a half years in prison for his role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. He and seven codefendents were found responsible for bringing about 120 kilos of cocaine into Southern Illinois from a base in Houston, Texas, prosecutors said. The others received sentences up to 22 years.
Comments