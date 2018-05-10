Popular St. Louis rolled ice cream shop opens new location in St. Clair Square

You’ll need a spoon, but you won’t find an ice cream scoop behind the counter at Snow Factory Roll Ice Cream.
The popular Delmar Loop ice cream shop recently opened a new location at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights.
Located on the upper level of the mall near Auntie Anne’s Pretzels in the food court, Snow Factory Roll Ice Cream's menu offers a variety of flavors and toppings.
From strawberry cheesecake and brownie Oreo to Nutella banana and salted caramel cracker, the flavor list offers unique combinations. Cookies and cream ($6.50) is the most popular flavor, co-owner Jing Liu said.
You can add a fresh fruit, marshmallows, gummy worms and other toppings for 50 cents more.
Lui said the shop plans to add nitrogen ice cream to the menu within the next two weeks. But you don’t have to wait until then to have a nitrogen-infused treat.
Dragon’s breath ($6.49) is a new item on the menu at Snow Factory. Liquid nitrogen is poured over fruit-flavored cereal and served to customers with a strawberry dipping sauce. Smoke seeps out of your mouth and nose after you take a bite, and the shop has a warning label posted in the store if you’re brave enough to try it.
The sign tells customers to stab the dragon’s breath with the provided stick and dip the cereal in the syrup before eating it. Other vendors across the country suggest blowing on the cereal three times before eating it.
Want to try the dragon’s breath or rolled ice cream at the Snow Factory? The ice cream is open during mall hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
