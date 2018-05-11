Women flown to hospital after motorcyclist hits pedestrian in Jerseyville, police say

Two people were flown to a hospital Thursday night after a motorcyclist hit a 36-year-old woman crossing U.S. 67 just south of Hillside Lane in Jerseyville.
Randal Giberson, 60, was riding a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle north on U.S. 67 around 8:31 p.m. when Anna Townsend attempted to walk across the highway at Hillside Lane, according to a release from Illinois State Police Trooper Heath Bryan.
The motorcycle struck the woman and both people on the motorcycle were ejected, police said.
The motorcyclist’s passenger, 58-year-old Ann Norris, and Townsend were flown to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. They were listed as being in critical condition.
All three people are from Jerseyville, according to police.
The highway was shut down for about two and a half hours while the scene was investigated, the release stated.
Brighton Fire Department, Jersey County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois Department of Transportation assisted Illinois State Police with the accident.
The crash remained under investigation Friday.
