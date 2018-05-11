Student accused of making threat at Belleville school

Police and school officials were investigating Thursday after a student allegedly made a "verbal threat of violence" against Belle Valley School.

"This threat was made in front of other students and the students who overheard this threat immediately notified a teacher," Belle Valley School District 119 Superintendent R. Dane Gale wrote in a letter sent home to parents.

The student was removed from the class, according to the letter. No date was given as to when this occurred, but the letter stated it happened "recently."

School administration and Belleville Police are investigating the incident.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SSUBSCRIBE TODAY

"We want everyone to know that student safety is of paramount important at Belle Valley and ANY threat of this nature is taken very seriously," Gale wrote in the letter, which was dated Thursday.

The letter did not provide additional information about the threat, but stated police and the St. Clair State's Attorney Office are involved.

Gale and a Belleville Police spokesman did not immediately return requests for comment.