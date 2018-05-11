Gas leak causes partial evacuation of downtown Columbia

A gas leak in Columbia prompted an evacuation of part of the city Friday afternoon.
Monroe County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook that the city was trying to fix a gas leak Friday in the 200 block of North Main Street.
North Main, North Metter Avenue and North Rapp Avenue were all evacuated between Cherry and Whiteside streets. Officials were asking for people to avoid that area. Power in some areas of the city, including the stop lights on Illinois 3, were turned off due to the leak.
Officials began to scale back the evacuation area shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.
Utility crews struck the gas line while installing a new water line, KMOV reported.
