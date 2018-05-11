Mascoutah without water due to main break

Mascoutah residents are under a boil order until further notice, if they have water service at all.
A message posted on the Mascoutah city website Friday night warned that a major water line break occurred at about 8:40 p.m. on Railway Street. Residents were instructed to bring any drinking or cooking water to a rolling boil for a minimum of five minutes before using.
A post later in the evening on the city Facebook page warned that water service to the entire city would be shut off for eight hours while repairs were underway. City leaders could not be reached immediately regarding what emergency provisions would be made for the residents.
Anyone with questions can call the city at 618-566-2963, or follow the Mascoutah Facebook page.
Comments