25-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash on I-255

A 25-year-old man from East Carondelet died in a crash Friday night on Interstate 255 near Columbia.
Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said Matthew W. Nichols was pronounced dead at the scene just before 11 p.m.
Hill said Nichols was traveling eastbound in a 2002 Ford Escape when his car left the roadway for an unknown reason. The car flipped several times, ejecting Nichols, who died of blunt-force trauma, according to Hill.
Hill said routine toxicology tests would be conducted. The crash was being investigated by Illinois State Police.
Funeral arrangements were pending at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo.
Comments