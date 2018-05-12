Mayor's trailer catches fire for third time; fire chief calls incidents 'suspicious'

Early Saturday morning, for a third time, a trailer belonging to the mayor of Alorton was set on fire.
It was vacant this time.
Mayor JoAnn Reed said she has been living in the home that belonged to her father since his death in March, and that she was asleep there when her property at 4212 Walnut Ave. was set on fire.
Alorton Fire Chief DeMario Douglas said the “suspicious” fire was started around 4 a.m. and that firefighters arrived on scene at 4:25 a.m. Upon arrival, Douglas said, the fire crew found the house "pretty involved with heavy fire" with “extensive damage from the back to the front of the trailer.”
From his experience, Douglas guessed that the trailer probably had been burning for about 20 minutes before someone noticed it and called it in. He said the fire crew remained on scene for about two hours. Asked whether he believed the fire was intentionally set, Douglas said, "It's very suspicious. It was vacant for weeks or even months.
“No doubt an accelerant was put to it. The house has no power," he added.
Reed said she woke up at 9 a.m. and that Douglas told her about the fire at that time.
"He told me somebody set my house on fire. He described to me what it looked like. He said to him it appeared that an accelerant was used," Reed said.
“The same trailer was set afire in December. It was suspicious," Douglas said. "It appeared that a back door had been kicked in. I believe the state fire marshal's office is investigating that." He also confirmed that three fires had been set at the property.
Reed was living in the trailer in December, but she wasn't home when the blaze was set, she said.
