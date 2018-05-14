Dupo, Mascoutah under boil orders

Two metro-east communities remained under a boil order Monday.
The village of Dupo declared a boil order for the north end of town Sunday due to a water main break. On Friday, the city of Mascoutah declared a boil order, then later shut off water service entirely for several hours while repairs were made. The water main has been repaired and service has been restored, but the city remains under a boil order until test results come back, estimated at Tuesday or possibly Wednesday.
The federal Centers for Disease Control recommends that residents under a boil order bring any water to be used for drinking or cooking to a full rolling boil for five minutes before using. Shower water is safe as long as it is not swallowed. For more information about boil orders, go to the CDC website.
Comments