East St. Louis board votes to reinstate track season, superintendent could appeal decision

The East St. Louis School District board voted Monday morning to overturn a decision made by the superintendent to cancel the boys track and field season after a brawl broke out May 8 at the Southwestern Conference track meet.
Superintendent Arthur R. Culver read his statement before the vote and then walked off the stage.
"Based on the information gathered tension among our teenagers and young adults remain high," he said. "The altercation, which began on May 9, may not be over. By ending the boys' track and field season, we are attempting to ensure the safety of student athletes and spectators."
The school board president then made a motion to reinstate the track and it was seconded and those there voted unanimously.
However, Culver can appeal the decision at the state level.
On Monday, the school's track team had until noon to file their application to compete in the Class 2A sectionals on Thursday at Salem High School. Whether or not they met that deadline was not clear about 12:30 p.m.
The track coach could not be found at the administration building.
"There's a picture of me holding back my team mate. It's not the whole team, our team is not violent. It's not fair at all," Willie Johnson, a sophomore 400-meter sprinter, said Monday after students staged another walkout protesting the cancellation of the meet.
The fight on Tuesday escalated, and several security officers and school administrators stepped in to stop the altercation.
"First and foremost was the safety of the fans, parents and athletes who were on hand to watch the SWC boys track meet at East St. Louis High School,'' Southwestern Conference Commissioner Bill Schmidt said last week. "When the altercation broke out in the stands, the officials took into account what was happening and made the correct decision to suspend the meet."
Below, Culver's full statement read out loud at the board meeting Monday morning:
"The decision to suspend the remained of the boys East St. Louis Senior High School track season was not an easy one. Out investigation included video footage, information from administrators, security guards, a police officer and spectators. It also included information Southwest Conference superintendents received from their coaches, athletic directors, student athletes and parents. The information received from the superintendents was consistent with what we learned from our administrators, security guards and the police officer.
It is clear that the brawl on May 9, 2018 included a significant number of Flyers track team members. It is difficult to determine which athletes went into the stands to fight or to break up the fighting. Regardless of the athlete's intent, the action of going into the stands escalated the situation and endangered themselves and others. After the incident was managed and security was escorting one of the perpetrators away from the scene, a significant number of Flyers track team members interfered and there was an attempt to fight the individual again.
Based on the information gathered, the tension among out teenager and young adults remains high. The altercation, which began on May 9th, may not be over. By ending the boys track and field season, we are attempting to ensure the safety of student athletes and spectators.
Athletic events should be provided in a safe environment. At its core, athletics is designed to develop good leadership, good citizenship, good fellowship and good sportsmanlike behavior. As a community, we need to work on re-establishing these values."
