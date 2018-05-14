SUV strikes electrical box in two-car crash in front of Belleville East High School

Two cars crashed, striking an electrical box, Monday afternoon in front of Belleville East High School on Carlyle Avenue.
A Jeep Patriot and a silver Chevrolet car collided at the intersection of Carlyle at the entrance into the Shop 'n Save. It appeared at the scene that at least one of the vehicles had been traveling eastbound.
While there were no wires on the road, there were several caught underneath one of the cars.
An ambulance was at the scene, but police were not immediately available to comment on injuries or give additional information.
Crews were at the scene cleaning up around 2 p.m.
