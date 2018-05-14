Prenzler picks 25-year-old Republican primary winner to fill vacant County Board seat

A recent Republican primary winner will be nominated to fill the Madison County Board seat vacated by Republican Brad Maxwell, who was recently approved to lead the U.S. Marshal service in Southern Illinois.
Chairman Kurt Prenzler will nominate Dalton Gray, a 25-year-old from Troy, to fill Maxwell's District 11 seat. Board Members are expected to consider and vote on his nomination at Wednesday's meeting.
Gray won the March 20 primary election to become the Republican nominee for District 11, where Maxwell was not seeking re-election to another term. Prenzler was required by law to nominate someone of the same party to Maxwell's place.
Gray, a financial adviser with Edward Jones, said he's looking forward to the opportunity to represent his district and board members if his nomination is approved. Gray will be the youngest member on the board if approved.
"I think it's important to bring different perspectives to the table," Gray said.
Gray will still have to run for election in the Nov. 6 General Election if County Board members approve his appointment.
Chairman Kurt Prenzler said he nominated Gray because he thinks Gray is "well-qualified."
"I think he'll do a good job," Prenzler said.
In a Belleville News-Democrat questionnaire submitted ahead of the March primary, Gray said high property taxes are his chief concern. He also advocated for a freeze on pay raises for elected officials and said he would bring a fiscally conservative approach to the board.
