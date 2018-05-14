Carl Officer considering running for another term as East St. Louis mayor

Carl E. Officer said he is considering running for a fifth term as mayor. Officer said he met recently with people to explore the idea.
Officer said he is a public servant and the city where he was born and raised and where his family has operated a funeral home business for 100 years lacks leadership. He said he wants to bring services and economic development to East St. Louis that is comparable to its surrounding neighbors.
"Look around and see the corridor of the city physically and financially, then you know why I am possibly going to run," he said.
Officer served as mayor from 1979 to 1991 and again from 2003 to 2007.
No candidates have officially declared for the election that will be in April 2019.
