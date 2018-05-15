SIUE student who aspired to be teacher dies in Missouri crash

A student at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville died in a car crash Sunday night near St. Peters, Missouri.
Kendall Douglas, 20, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was driving eastbound Sunday just before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 70 near Missouri 370, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
A car in front of her, an unoccupied 2011 Kia Optima, was stopped due to a previous crash, and Douglas slowed and stopped behind the Kia.
Another vehicle, a 2008 Jeep Wrangler driven by 19-year-old Taylor Segelle, struck the back of Douglas' car, pushing it forward into the Kia, according to the crash report.
Douglas was taken to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, Missouri, where she was pronounced dead at 3:48 a.m. Monday. Segelle was not injured.
Douglas was an elementary education major at SIUE and was a member of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority.
