Madison County computer office hit with search warrant in ongoing investigation

The latest search warrant in a corruption investigation started by the state's attorney more than five months ago again targeted Rod Dorman's IT department.
Lt. Dave Vucich, of the Madison County Sheriff's Office, said the search warrant, served Monday, is "just a part of an ongoing investigation."
State's Attorney Tom Gibbons, who called for the formation of the Madison County Public Corruption Task Force in January shortly before a wave of eight search warrants were served on county offices, said his office was not involved in today's action.
"The state's attorney's office is not involved in or directing any investigation. I have been in court all day," Gibbons said.
This may be a reference to a legal procedural matter now before the Circuit Court in the county. Attorneys for several county officials have requested a judge to appoint an outside special prosecutor to continue the investigation. A hearing was held Friday in that matter and the judge stated he would issue an opinion on the request within 30 days.
County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler, whose office has not been a target of the investigation, said, "A search warrant was served by the task force on the IT department." Prenzler declined further comment.
Dorman, who acknowledged that the search warrant was served, referred questions to Doug Hulme, assistant to Prenzler. He could not be reached.
Early on in the investigation, Gibbons was willing to comment but never talked about any specific targets or alleged crimes.
Regarding the initial eight search warrants served on several county offices including the computer section, Gibbons said in January, "The search warrants executed ... are the result of significant evidence developed by the Madison County Corruption Task Foirce, as part of a larger, ongoing investigation."
Prenzler, who said he was at lunch during the initial raid and returned and saw police tape around Hulme's office, said he received a receipt for about 30 items that he said were, "generally ... computers and records." Prenzler's computer and records were not touched.
About three weeks later the task force returned and seized the county's FOIA or Freedom of Information log, a record of officials and citizens who sought public records. They also seized two more computer and a number of paper files.
